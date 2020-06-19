2021 Ford F-150 Teaser Photo Reveals Cool Signature Daytime Running Lights

Spied time and again and awaited on June 25th at 8 p.m. ET to finally debut, the all-new F-150 also appears to be a more sophisticated truck. Not only under the skin – where Ford will premiere the next-generation electrical architecture with over-the-air updates for SYNC 4 – but in terms of styling as well.
Take a look at what Mike Levine has shared on Twitter. As the product communications manager says, the F-150 is unmistakably #BuiltFordTough but the LED signature of the daytime running lights is a different affair from the outgoing model. A cooler, more cosmopolitan signature if you will.
Following the big reveal, the Blue Oval plans to give a more in-depth look on June 26th at a conference call with Citi Research. Truck marketing manager Todd Eckert, chief engineer Craig Schmatz, and two executive directors will be on stage, which goes to show how important the F-150 is to the FoMoCo.
The best-selling truck in the United States since 1977 and the highest-selling vehicle overall since 1981, the F-Series is the bread and butter of the Dearborn-based automaker. Without it, we wouldn’t have the Raptor, the GT, not even the Mustang EcoBoost for that matter. The 2021 redesign is complemented by a new powertrain option, namely a hybrid V6 engine.
Ford refers to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with hybrid technology as the HEV in a leaked document, and so far, it’s not known if the F-150 Raptor will get this powertrain. On the other hand, the off-road truck line will lose the SuperCab in favor of the SuperCrew according to the doc in question.
Previously rumored with a 4.8-liter engine option, the half-ton workhorse will actually stick to the Coyote V8 we all know and love for 2021 and beyond. According to the VIN decoder for the F-150, the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT will remain the entry-level proposition while the 2.7-liter EcoBoost features 325 horsepower (330 PS). The 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel is listed as “to be determined,” just like the 3.5L HEV that paves the way for the F-150 EV.
