Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Is Looking for a New Owner

As you may have heard by now, the Shelby GT350 and its brother will be discontinued at the end of the 2020 model year. The 2021 Ford Mustang will welcome Mach 1 back to the stable, yet the newcomer features the Coyote instead of the flat-plane crankshaft V8 screamer known as the Voodoo. 27 photos



With 12,000 miles (19,312 kilometers) on the clock and Lead Foot Gray paintwork, this Shelby GT350 could maintain or even increase its value as the U.S. automotive industry races to meet new emissions and gas mileage regulations. Currently going at $35,800 on



Of course, the factory wheels are included in the sale along with a copy of the window sticker, a clean report from Carfax, and a clean title. Upgrades also include BMW lowering springs, polyurethane subframe bushings, a Mishimoto coolant reservoir, a Corsa Double Helixx X-pipe for the exhaust system, and an MGW short shifter that makes the most out of the six-speed manual box.



Paint protection film has been applied to the nose, front fenders, and hood for obvious reasons, and the seller also mentions gloss-black film for the roof and side mirrors. Having mentioned the window sticker in the previous paragraph, care to guess how much this muscly boy used to cost when new?



$61,990 including destination charge, more than double the price of a Mustang EcoBoost. For reference, the 2020 model starts at $61,635 before choosing your preferred color and options such as the Handling Package.



