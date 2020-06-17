2021 Ford F-150 Reveal Date Fast Approaches, Excitement Grows

Not long is left until Ford will be spilling the first details on the brand new F-150, the latest incarnation of the pickup truck that has been ruling the American auto landscape for decades. The Blue Oval confirmed once again this week the reveal of the model will take place on June 26, and a more in-depth look at it will be provided a day later.
It is then when s conference call with Citi Research will be held and the company’s top brass “will describe innovative features of the all-new F-150 that will help customers around the world get the job done.”
As we already know, the new F-150 will be the first vehicle to be using the carmaker’s new electrical architecture, one that should allow the truck’s systems to be upgraded remotely.
“Among new attributes, it will be the first vehicle built on Ford’s new electrical architecture and will receive regular over-the-air updates to key modules controlling vehicle performance and user experiences, including innovative fleet-management solutions for Ford’s commercial customers,” said Ford.
The greatest evolution of America’s favorite pickup is however the inclusion of an electric powertrain into the range. By all intents and purposes, once it gets it (possibly in 2022 at the soonest) the F-150 would become the world’s first mass-produced EV in this very lucrative segment.
As the official unveiling date for the 2021 F-150 approaches, we expect some leaks to head our way, if not technical ones at least some that would give us an idea on what changes, visually speaking, come with the new and supposedly much improved version of the pickup.
The new F-150 is just a small piece in a larger pack of surprises prepared by Ford for the next couple of years, including the revival of the iconic Bronco and the even more so Mustang Mach-1.
