$60 Million Mansion on Billionaire’s Row Comes With 12-Car Gallery, Dinosaur

2 The 2021 Ford Bronco Is "Much Superior" Than Jeep’s Wrangler Says COO Jim Farley

More on this:

2021 Ford Bronco Rendered In Grabber Blue and In Production Colors

July 9th is when the veils will come off. The Bronco will finally return to the Ford lineup on a truck platform, and just like the Jeep Wrangler, it will be supremely capable off the beaten path thanks to goodies such as a seven-speed manual transmission with a low gear for rock crawling. 49 photos SUV in Grabber Blue. This finish “or an equivalent color is expected to be offered, possibly for all trims, or perhaps for a launch edition or limited to certain trims,” according to the admin.



Remotely similar to Petty Blue, Grabber Blue was a hit with the



Forum member “chipbutty” rendered the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle with retro graphics on the sides over Absolute Black, but don’t get your hopes up for this option. According to the Bronco6G admin, production colors are expected to be limited to Oxford White, Cyber Orange Pearl, Area 51, Lucid Red Pearl, Race Red, Fighter Jet Gray, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Antimatter Blue Metallic, the aforementioned Absolute Black, and Iconic Silver Metallic.



Remember



Recently spied with the “Freedom Top” off in multiple parts of the United States, the Bronco will be available with a 10-speed automatic transmission and at least one engine. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the culprit, a four-cylinder turbo that develops 270 horsepower (274 PS) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque in the Ranger. If we’re lucky, the 2.7- or 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 will be added to the lineup, potentially to the still-unconfirmed Bronco Raptor. As we wait for the world premiere, the Bronco6g.com forum has published a rendering of the mid-sizedin Grabber Blue. This finish “or an equivalent color is expected to be offered, possibly for all trims, or perhaps for a launch edition or limited to certain trims,” according to the admin.Remotely similar to Petty Blue, Grabber Blue was a hit with the Boss 302 Mustang and subsequent pony cars. Initially exclusive to 1969 Shelby Mustang models, the hue eventually faded from the lineup but the U.S. automaker reintroduced it by popular demand in 2010. Regardless of roof color, there’s no denying the all-new Bronco looks great in this finish.Forum member “chipbutty” rendered the four-wheel-drive utility vehicle with retro graphics on the sides over Absolute Black, but don’t get your hopes up for this option. According to the Bronco6G admin, production colors are expected to be limited to Oxford White, Cyber Orange Pearl, Area 51, Lucid Red Pearl, Race Red, Fighter Jet Gray, Carbonized Gray Metallic, Antimatter Blue Metallic, the aforementioned Absolute Black, and Iconic Silver Metallic.Remember those photos of uncamouflaged Broncos at the Michigan assembly plant? We were treated to Iconic Silver Metallic and Absolute Black, and even though they’re somewhat restrained for an off-road brawler, the newcomer looks great in these finishes as well. In any color, to be frank.Recently spied with the “Freedom Top” off in multiple parts of the United States, the Bronco will be available with a 10-speed automatic transmission and at least one engine. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is the culprit, a four-cylinder turbo that develops 270 horsepower (274 PS) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque in the Ranger. If we’re lucky, the 2.7- or 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 will be added to the lineup, potentially to the still-unconfirmed Bronco Raptor.