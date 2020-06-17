Ford Isn’t Escaping DOJ Investigation Over Emissions Testing “Without Liability”

Hemp, the World's Most Controversial Plant, Is Good For Cars

In other parts of the world, the Ranger is offered with the 2.2- and 3.2-liter Duratorq four- and five-cylinder turbo diesels. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel is the latest addition to the range, introduced alongside the Like any automaker that has embraced downsizing and forced induction, Ford was forced by circumstances to do it because of ever-stringent emissions regulations . The European Union, for example, is targeting a fleet average of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer in 2021 while the CAFE target for 2021 is a little more than 41 miles per gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers).Accelerated by the Dieselgate scandal and a few other misconducts, draconic emissions regulations shouldn’t be surprising to you. What comes as a surprise, however, is that Ford is investigated since April 2019 over erroneous fuel economy figures . The 2019 model year Ranger is one of the culprits, and chances are that the testing regime was misconducted.Marcus Hudson, the executive director of Calderone Advisory Group, believes that Ford won’t escape the DOJ investigation “without liability. It doesn’t take this long to clear an organization of wrongdoing,” he told the Detroit Free Press . Despite the inevitable conclusion, the Blue Oval will get over it without denting consumer confidence in its mid-size pickup.Priced at $24,410 before destination charge and coming as standard with EcoBoost power and a 10-speed transmission, the Ranger overtook the Chevrolet Colorado sales-wise in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the ‘Rado took second place again with 21,430 units compared to the Ranger’s 20,980 trucks. Toyota, however, remains the undisputed leader of the segment thanks to the universal appeal of the Tacoma. And its reliability. And its resale value.In other parts of the world, the Ranger is offered with the 2.2- and 3.2-liter Duratorq four- and five-cylinder turbo diesels. The 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel is the latest addition to the range, introduced alongside the Ranger Raptor off-road truck that the U.S. market didn’t get.