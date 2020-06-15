2021 Ford F-150 Spied With Redesigned Grille, LED Headlights Uncamouflaged

2 The 2021 Ford Bronco Is "Much Superior" Than Jeep’s Wrangler Says COO Jim Farley

To be revealed on June 25th, the 2021 Ford F-150 is the first member of the fourteenth-generation F-Series line of pickup trucks. The half-ton workhorse has been spied on the road recently, and as expected, many yet small changes differentiate it from the outgoing model 18 photos



Right off the bat, you can clearly tell that we’re dealing with an evolutionary approach to the exterior design rather than a revolution. Both the front and rear ends went under the scalpel, and the same can be said about the headlights and taillights of the full-size truck. With chrome garnish and LEDs, you could even say that Ford took inspiration from GMC for the fascia.



Still, it would be hard to mistake the garish grille of the Sierra 1500 Denali for the more restrained F-150 Limited, more so if you notice the drop-down cutouts in the front windows and doors. The interior is a different affair from GMC and the previous F-Series as well, now featuring a digital instrument cluster and a better layout for the dashboard buttons and switches. Dead in the center, a touchscreen infotainment system running



It’s hard to tell from the struggling Pentastar V6 of the chase car if we’re dealing with a six- or eight-cylinder mill, but start/stop is quite obvious at one point in the video. As a brief refresher, not much will change for the 2021 model year F-150 under the hood except for electrified assistance.



