New Photos Reveal 2021 Ford Bronco “Is Definitely Wider Than a Jeep Wrangler”

Working for the Ford Motor Company since 1989, Michael Hiveley has spotted the all-new Bronco today in Livonia, Michigan at a stoplight. Camouflaged from head to toe, the four-door prototype exhibits a few interesting traits that we’ll go through in the following paragraphs. 36 photos SUV is a body-on-frame truck based on the Ranger.



We already know the biggest tires for the Bronco will be 315/70 by 17 inches, and by comparison, the JL/JLU Rubicon ships from the factory with 285/70 by 17s. Coincidence or not, the bi-turbo diesel



“I doubt they would be testing a Raptorized version yet,” commented Tim Studtmann on Michael’s photographs. "Hopefully just the FX4 with a few options,” which would explain the single-exit tailpipe connected to the standard engine – the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo.



As the headline implies, the big news is the footprint. “It’s definitely wider than a Jeep Wrangler,” said Michael, and that appears to be true even with the camo peeled off. As for



Both the pickup and the off-roader are built in Michigan at the same plant, but curiously enough, the Blue Oval couldn’t make a case for



Notice the third brake light located right above the full-size spare wheel on the tailgate? That is the exact same design as the third brake light of the pre-production Bronco four-door model



