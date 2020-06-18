autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

New Photos Reveal 2021 Ford Bronco “Is Definitely Wider Than a Jeep Wrangler”

18 Jun 2020, 20:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Working for the Ford Motor Company since 1989, Michael Hiveley has spotted the all-new Bronco today in Livonia, Michigan at a stoplight. Camouflaged from head to toe, the four-door prototype exhibits a few interesting traits that we’ll go through in the following paragraphs.
36 photos
2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco spied in Michigan on June 18th by Michael Hiveley2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco five-door in black and a roof rack2021 Ford Bronco Photographed Uncamouflaged at Michigan Assembly Plant2021 Ford Bronco Photographed Uncamouflaged at Michigan Assembly PlantExperimental 2021 Ford Bronco PrototypeExperimental 2021 Ford Bronco Prototype2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R2021 Ford Bronco R
First and foremost, check out those tires! Yeah, that’s the kind of rubber the Bronco is made for, and the wheels look like beadlocks even though they probably aren’t functional. The six-lug layout, however, indicates that the mid-size SUV is a body-on-frame truck based on the Ranger.

We already know the biggest tires for the Bronco will be 315/70 by 17 inches, and by comparison, the JL/JLU Rubicon ships from the factory with 285/70 by 17s. Coincidence or not, the bi-turbo diesel Ford Ranger Raptor also rides on 285/70 R17 rubber.

“I doubt they would be testing a Raptorized version yet,” commented Tim Studtmann on Michael’s photographs. "Hopefully just the FX4 with a few options,” which would explain the single-exit tailpipe connected to the standard engine – the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo.

As the headline implies, the big news is the footprint. “It’s definitely wider than a Jeep Wrangler,” said Michael, and that appears to be true even with the camo peeled off. As for the F-150 beside it, the Bronco is indeed smaller because of the Ranger-sourced ladder frame chassis.

Both the pickup and the off-roader are built in Michigan at the same plant, but curiously enough, the Blue Oval couldn’t make a case for the Bronco in the Old Continent. Not even the Bronco Sport, a compact crossover based on the Escape (a.k.a. Kuga in Europe), will cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Notice the third brake light located right above the full-size spare wheel on the tailgate? That is the exact same design as the third brake light of the pre-production Bronco four-door model photographed uncamouflaged on the factory floor a few months ago.

On an ending note, remember to mark your calendars for July 9th because that’s when The Wild Returns.”
2021 Ford Bronco Jeep Wrangler Ford Bronco spyshots Ford 4x4 SUV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day