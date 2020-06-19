2013 Chevrolet COPO Camaro CRC Listed for Sale With Zero Miles on the Clock

Munro Motor 2.0, for When You Can’t Decide Between an e-Bike and a Motorcycle

Central Office Production Order is the golden bowtie’s special-order system from the 1960s. COPO factory-built racers are expensive right off the bat, but even as the years pass, their value holds or even increases. 34 photos



Offered by



Only 20 CRCs were made out of a total run of 69 COPOs, and this fellow here ticks all of the right boxes. Stripped down to the bare minimum, the car was mostly put together in a race shop rather than on an assembly line.



CRC08 “still looks new and hasn't turned a wheel in anger, so the paint is showroom fresh and the car remains pretty much suspended in time,” according to the vendor. Under the hood of the drag racing warrior, you will find an engine that makes men grow weak in the knees by hearing its name.



The 427 boasts a plaque that brings the point home. “Racing Powertrain Wixom, MI” and “assembled with pride by Kirk Patrick” is what the unassuming piece of metal says, differentiating this engine from the road-going sibling in the



Featuring a Holley intake manifold, and



The two-speed box is connected to a ginormous aluminum driveshaft that features heavy-duty universal joints, chromoly end caps, and a billet slip yoke. This kind of hardware is more than welcomed, more so if you’re planning on giving the car hell in the Stock Eliminator or Super Stock classes.



