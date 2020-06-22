British Racing Green 1969 Cadillac “Hardtop Wagon” de Ville Is a Rare Sight

The de Ville series may have started out as a trim level, but Cadillac spun it off into one on the automaker’s most popular luxobarges a few years later. The 1969 model in the photo gallery isn’t any ol’ de Ville, but “one of a handful of custom station wagons” built as courtesy vehicles for the Indianapolis 500.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with four days of bidding left, the “Hardtop Wagon” currently sits at $22,250 even though it’s seen better days. In addition to holes in the muffler and tailpipe, the underside exhibits a lot of corrosion that needs to be professionally addressed as soon as possible by the next owner.
The body plate indicates that the longroof started life out as a four-door hardtop sedan. Produced in Detroit and originally finished in Cameo Beige, the full-size luxowagon is wearing British Racing Green since 1998. The vendor points out that “the paintwork shows cracks and chips while overspray can be seen on the chrome trim.”
Whoever used to own this fellow didn’t restore it professionally, that’s for sure! The dashboard developed a crack on the driver’s side near the A-pillar, the front grille comes from a 1970 model year, and the redline radial Cokers don’t match the bodywork color or the chromed five-spoke wheels.
Despite these defects, the car is a tantalizing proposition for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Unashamed opulence is another trait of the vehicle, and this is more than obvious once you notice the upholstery. Not only do the seats feature fake alligator leather, but it’s finished in caramel as well.
Believed to be one of five examples ever produced by a coachbuilder “whose identity is today unknown,” the de Ville was sold through a Dallas dealership after the Indianapolis 500 race. Fitted with a 472-series motor and a three-speed automatic, the de Ville also features drum brakes out back.
Oh, and by the way, “the air conditioning system does not blow cold.” As an oddity, the wagon certainly ticks all of the right boxes. But as a vehicle, plenty of tender loving care is needed after so many years of neglect.
