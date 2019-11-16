Cadillac Escalade EV, GMC Sierra EV to Enter Production at Detroit-Hamtramck

The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant was one step away from being closed altogether as part of General Motors’ phaseout of passenger cars. As fate would have it, the latest negotiations with the UAW helped the factory keep on keeping on for the foreseeable future, and chances are Cadillac and GMC are interested in making electric trucks there.
LMC Automotive told The Detroit News “a Hummer pickup truck and SUV” would start production at Detroit-Hamtramck “in late 2021.” Citing sources in the industry, the forecaster also expects an all-new van in ‘21 along with the Escalade EV and Sierra EV in 2023.
“General Motors declined to comment on any future product plans for the plant,” but the United Auto Workers spilled the beans in regards to the electrification of Detroit-Hamtramck for next-generation trucks. No fewer than $3 billion will be invested for electric-vehicle production by 2023, translating to 2,225 jobs and 20 all-electric nameplates as well.
For the time being, Hamtramck builds the Chevrolet Impala front-driven sedan and Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan. Production has been extended until the end of February 2020 due to the six-week strike of the UAW, and after the assembly line comes to a grinding halt, it is believed that General Motors will start re-tooling and expanding the factory for the EV offensive.
What doesn’t make too much sense to anyone’s ears is the revival of the Hummer brand. The higher-ups at GM had to discontinue Hummer in 2010 following the automaker’s bankruptcy in 2009, a reorganization that also spelled the end of Saab and Saturn. Opel and Vauxhall followed suit in 2017, and as it happens, Groupe PSA helped the German and British brands bounce back to profitability after decades of losses under General Motors.
There’s no denying that the future of D-HAM is bright, and not long now, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit will start announcing what sort of products we can expect from Detroit-Hamtramck. The Cadillac Escalade EV makes a lot of sense as a rival to the Tesla Model X, and the GMC Sierra EV would be the perfect alternative to the F-150 EV teased by the Ford Motor Company.
