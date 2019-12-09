Ford Puma ST Expected With 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder Turbo From the Fiesta ST

5 Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans

4 Lexus Tops Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings, Cadillac Ends Up Dead Last

1 Ecto-1 Still Runs in First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

More on this:

2020 Cadillac CT4 Getting Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving Next Year

CT4 is the name of the successor to the ATS, a rear-wheel-drive sedan with compact proportions and premium appointments, available with all-wheel drive regardless of trim level. What’s more, Cadillac has finally confirmed that Super Cruise will be available sometime during the 2020 calendar year. 23 photos



The competition is already gearing up for Level 3, and Audi offers Level 3 hardware in the A8 although



Built at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant next to the mid-sized CT5, the CT4 is underpinned by the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture. As an evolution of the platform utilized by the ATS and Chevrolet Camaro, there’s no denying that great handling is on the table for every trim level and drivetrain available.



The CT4-V serves as the sportiest option yet, packing a 2.7-liter engine called Dual-Volute Turbo with 325 horsepower on deck. Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, the four-cylinder engine known as the Tripower in the case of the Silverado 1500 is complemented by Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 dampers, Brembo brakes, summer-only performance tires, and Vehicle Mode Control with customizable settings for sporty or regular driving.



An addition V-Series will join the CT4-V with even more suck-squeeze-bang-blow on tap, but it remains to be seen if we’re dealing with an upgraded 2.7 or a six-cylinder engine. On that note, what does the entry-level trim get standard?



Luxury is how the basic model is called, and the list of equipment starts with 17-inch alloy wheels, trapezoidal exhaust tips, keyless entry and push-button start, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, active noise cancellation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leatherette seating, and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Introduced in the CT6 full-size sedan as a $5,000 option, the semi-autonomous driving system utilizes LIDAR for hands-free driver assistance on more than 200,000 miles of highways in the United States and Canada. The thing is, SAE Level 2 systems are already available from Nissan, BMW, and many other automakers who paid more attention to this type of technology.The competition is already gearing up for Level 3, and Audi offers Level 3 hardware in the A8 although legal issues in the United States have restricted the system to Level 2. In other words, General Motors has a lot of catching up to do despite its status as the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit.Built at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant next to the mid-sized CT5, the CT4 is underpinned by the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture. As an evolution of the platform utilized by the ATS and Chevrolet Camaro, there’s no denying that great handling is on the table for every trim level and drivetrain available.The CT4-V serves as the sportiest option yet, packing a 2.7-liter engine called Dual-Volute Turbo with 325 horsepower on deck. Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential, the four-cylinder engine known as the Tripower in the case of the Silverado 1500 is complemented by Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 dampers, Brembo brakes, summer-only performance tires, and Vehicle Mode Control with customizable settings for sporty or regular driving.An addition V-Series will join the CT4-V with even more suck-squeeze-bang-blow on tap, but it remains to be seen if we’re dealing with an upgraded 2.7 or a six-cylinder engine. On that note, what does the entry-level trim get standard?Luxury is how the basic model is called, and the list of equipment starts with 17-inch alloy wheels, trapezoidal exhaust tips, keyless entry and push-button start, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, active noise cancellation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, leatherette seating, and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

load press release