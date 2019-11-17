Lexus Tops Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings, Cadillac Ends Up Dead Last

It’s that time of the year again. “Who makes the most reliable cars,” is the question that Consumer Reports can answer, and the top three brands that made the list are Lexus with an average predicted reliability score of 81, Mazda with 77, and Toyota scoring 77 points as well.
The most reliable models from the leaders of the rankings are the IS sedan, MX-5 Miata sports car, and Corolla Hatchback while the worst offenders are the LS sedan, Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, and C-HR crossover. At the other end of the spectrum, the least reliable brands are Cadillac (23 points), Alfa Romeo, and – surprisingly enough – Acura.
Cadillac’s XT5 is the more reliable option in the lineup while the XT4 leaves much to be desired. As far as the Italian brand and Honda’s luxury division are concerned, your best choices are the Stelvio and TLX while the ones to stay away from are the Giulia sedan and MDX crossover.
Consumer Reports highlights that “the average rating falls between 41 and 60 points,” which means that Kia has above-average reliability with 62 poitns while MINI lags behind with 59 points. Dodge, Subaru, Hyundai, Genesis, and Porsche have also been listed as reliable.
“CR members report that their Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan SUVs are problematic, just as they were in 2018 when first introduced.” Given that Volkswagen masterminded the mess-up known as the Dieselgate scandal, we weren’t expecting the Germans to pour their resources into making better vehicles for the North American market.
What can’t be excused at all, however, is the crown jewel of General Motors. Cadillac promised time and again that they’ll bounce back to their old glory with models such as the CT6, but as fate would have it, North American production of the CT6 will come to a grinding halt.
Even though Mercedes-Benz and BMW scored 42 and 46 points, respectively, the biggest rivals of the Cadillac brand still have the upper hand in most areas. While sales aren’t up to snuff, Audi has a better reliability score from Consumer Reports thanks to 51 points out of a possible total of 100.
