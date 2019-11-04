2020 Cadillac XT6 Criticized Over Poor Build Quality, Subpar Performance

The three-row sibling of the XT5, that’s pretty much what the XT6 is meant to be in the Cadillac lineup. More affordable than the Escalade, the mid-sized crossover SUV is exclusively available with a 3.6-liter aspirated V6 and a nine-speed automatic transmission in North America.
China gets a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, and that’s underwhelming for such a heavy vehicle by all accounts. Kelley Blue Book had a go in the XT6 for the U.S. market, and managing editor Micah Muzio isn’t impressed by the drivetrain despite starting his review on a positive note.
There’s no denying the XT6 is sufficiently spacious for a family of seven, and even the third-row seats are “just fine” for an adult. Easy access to the third-row seats, cupholders for everyone, and the latest CUE infotainment system are other highlights, but the build quality isn’t up there.
Remember that we’re talking about a luxury crossover that retails at $52,695 plus $995 destination charge. It’s a lot of money if you remember that the entry-level specification comes with front-wheel drive. The 2020 Lincoln Aviator - which features the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, a ten-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive as standard – kicks off at $51,100.
From the get-go, it’s all too obvious that Lincoln has the better product as far as the underpinnings are concerned. Taking the iffy plastic trim and vague-feeling steering into consideration, the Aviator is a no-brainer at this price point. Oh, and as a bonus, one of the air vents in the KBB tester was already broken. General Motors build quality never fails to disappoint, alright!
The Volvo XC90 and Acura MDX are two other alternatives to the XT6, and Cadillac doesn’t plan to offer an XT6-V anytime soon. Not even a hybrid or plug-in hybrid is in the pipeline, and that’s saying something about this Chevrolet Traverse with nicer styling and leather upholstery.
Micah ends his review for Kelley Blue Book by saying the XT6 is meant for three-row crossover customers who can’t make do without the Cadillac crest but don’t feel like spending Escalade money. Reading between the lines, brand snobbery is alive and kicking.
