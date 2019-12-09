autoevolution

Ecto-1 Still Runs in First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

9 Dec 2019, 14:48 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Now, this is how you make a sequel. The first trailer for the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife has dropped, and it promises to reboot the franchise in a way that does justice to the original two installments.
5 photos
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2020) official movie stillsGhostbusters: Afterlife (2020) official movie stillsGhostbusters: Afterlife (2020) official movie stillsGhostbusters: Afterlife (2020) official movie stills
You can see it in full at the bottom of the page. After much speculation and reports, Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings back to life the iconic Ectomobile, the ambulance-hearse combination built on a 1959 Cadillac professional chassis, found abandoned in a country barn, under a tarp. It may be rusted and forgotten but, guess what, it still runs and it still does that which it was designed for: catch ghosts.

Unlike the first two films, which were set in busy Manhattan, Afterlife has a decidedly rural setting. There’s Paul Rudd as a teacher, and Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace as a family who just moved in. They’re the typical outsiders and they’re also those who will discover the secret hidden underground, which causes the earth to shake uncontrollably in an area where there is no tectonic movement.

“As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” director Jason Reitman says of the storyline. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Spoiler alert: if you know your Ghostbusters trivia, you won’t have that much trouble figuring out who the kids’ grandfather is, or their connection to the Ecto-1.

Because this is the first official trailer and the movie doesn’t drop until the summer of 2020, footage connecting the film to the original is scarce. There are a couple of glorious shots of the Ectomobile in a field and speeding through the small town while Phoebe is trying to blast a runaway ghost, but the studio is saving the best for later.

Also then, you can expect footage of original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the fourth Ghostbusters film, but it bears no connection to the 2016 all-female remake. Hopefully, it won’t have anything in common with its box office performance or critical reception either.

Ghostbusters Ectomobile ecto-1 Cadillac movie car Ghostbusters Afterlife movie trailer
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MCLAREN 620RMCLAREN 620R ExoticTOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day