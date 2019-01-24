Original Ecto-1 Shows Up in Teaser Trailer for Upcoming Ghostbusters Sequel

autoevolution
About two years ago, we got to see an attempt of some sorts at reviving the Ghostbusters franchise. The movie, which scored poorly with audiences but sits rather nicely with critics, did it’s best to bring back that unique feeling of being caught in the middle of a supernatural apocalypse.
This “did its best” thing included using the Ecto-1 as a means of transport , only this time the car was different than the one we remember from way back in the 1980s. And try as they might, the writers, producers and the entire film crew failed to recreate the thrills we used to get when seeing the original Ghostbusters car in action, sirens on.

Maybe it was the car used in the 2016 reboot (a 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood Station Wagon), maybe the driver (Kate McKinnon), or maybe the director (Paul Feig), but the thrills simply weren’t there.

Fortunately, thrills might come back a year or so from now, as the Ghostbusters are said to return for another fight. Complete with the original Ecto-1, a 1959 Cadillac end loader.

The 2020 Ghostbusters will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, the man who was in charge with the original 1984 movie.

News of the flick surfaced last week, and very little is known about it at this point. To back the rumor that someone somewhere is working on a Ghostbusters sequel, a teaser was released, showing a bunch of flashes in a barn somewhere and, most importantly, the back of the Ecto-1 under a tarp.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s no news whether we’ll get the chance see the original actors - Dan Akyroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson – return to fight ghostly beings, as the new movie centers on four teens, two boys, and a girl.

As per Sony, the studio behind the movie, Ghostbusters 3 is “the next chapter in the original story,” somehow continuing the plot of the original movies.

With shooting scheduled to start this summer, we’ll probably know more about the cast in a very short time. Until then, enjoy the teaser trailer below.

