Ford Puma ST Expected With 1.5L EcoBoost 3-Cylinder Turbo From the Fiesta ST

Expected to arrive next year at dealerships all across Europe, the Puma ST will be worth it. A 1.5-liter EcoBoost borrowed from the Fiesta ST is the most likely candidate for propulsion, matched to a short-throw manual transmission with six forward ratios.
Autoexpress.co.uk is mirroring the expectations of pretty much everyone looking forward to the Puma ST, a crossover that will unfortunately lag behind the Fiesta ST in terms of acceleration. The higher center of gravity and increased weight are mostly to blame.

The FiST may have only three cylinders, but the EcoBoost engine develops no fewer than 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque. Those figures eclipse the 1.6 in the preceding model, and in a subcompact such as the PuST, the performance will surely meet the expectations you have from a sporty crossover.

Where the Puma ST will truly shine is cornering, and that can be boiled down to the optional mechanical limited-slip differential, Tenneco twin-tube front and mono-tube rear dampers with RC1 valve technology, Torque Vectoring Control, and Torque Steer Compensation. Of course, a wide-slip mode for sideways fun is also in the offing.

Autoexpress also believes that the ST will be priced higher than the ST-Line X Plus First Edition, the highest trim level available for the time being. That fellow costs 27,345 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom while the Focus ST starts at 31,995 pounds. In other words, it’s pretty much obvious where the Puma ST fits into the lineup.

In the first instance, only one rival will have the means to take on the Puma ST at its own game. That would be the Kona N from Hyundai, which is poised to get the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder from the i30 N with either 250 or 275 PS (247 or 271 horsepower).

As opposed to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost already available to order, the 1.5 hasn’t been electrified yet. Also worthy of note, Ford of Europe hasn’t expressed any interest about adding 48-volt assistance to this engine.
