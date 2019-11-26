4 2020 Cadillac XT6 Criticized Over Poor Build Quality, Subpar Performance

All-New Escalade, CT5-V Performance Variant Won’t Get Cadillac Blackwing V8

DOHC valvetrain technology, two turbochargers, eight cylinders. The Blackwing V8 – also known as LTA – is an interesting piece of engineering for General Motors, a Cadillac-exclusive engine that’s currently employed by two versions of the CT6 full-size luxury sedan. 19 photos



“A highly placed source at GM” spilled the beans to MotorTrend, which means that the Escalade will soldier on with the small-block V8 while the CT5-V will stay put with six cylinders arranged in a V. Why isn’t the latter model getting the Blackwing V8 engine, you’re wondering?



The most aggravating thing about the crown jewel of General Motors is that both the CT5 and XT6 luxury mid-size crossover “were originally intended to be built on the CT6’s Omega rear-wheel-drive platform.” Given that Cadillac developed the Blackwing for the CT6, it would’ve been pretty straightforward to install the twin-turbo V8 in the CT5 as well as the XT6.



On the upside, the



Turning our attention back to the CT5-V, the higher-performing version could borrow the LT1 from the Camaro SS with ease. The platform on which the Caddy rides upon is an evolution of the Alpha in the ‘Maro, hence the sufficient space in the engine bay of the CT5-V. From 6.2 liters of displacement, the SS cranks out 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet.



