Cadillac XT5-V, XT6-V Reportedly Won’t Happen

28 Oct 2019, 14:45 UTC ·
How long has it been since the SRX was replaced by the XT5 as the brand’s most successful utility vehicle? The Crossover Touring 5 entered production at the beginning of 2016 for the 2017 model year, and ever since, no performance version was offered for obvious reasons.
First and foremost, the C1XX or “Chi” vehicle architecture is a front-driven design shared with the GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Blazer, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT6, and Chevrolet Traverse. A 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 is as high as engine options go, an underwhelming powerplant for driving-centric customers who would rather pick the torquier Ford Edge ST.

“According to sources familiar with future product plans,” Cadillac Society understands that the crown jewel of General Motors still can’t make a case for the XT5-V or at least a V-Series of some sort. The XT6-V ain’t happening either, and that’s disappointing if you remember that even Acura has a product in this segment with the MDX Sport Hybrid.

On the upside, the fate of the XT4-V “may be different.” Cadillac hasn’t confirmed any plans to turn the compact crossover into a performance utility vehicle, but nevertheless, the lower weight of the XT4 coupled to the 2.7-liter Tripower turbo sounds like a fine mingling.

Once again, don’t get your hopes up because Cadillac has disheartened enthusiasts and expecting customers three times on the trot. First came the CT6-V with 550 ponies from a twin-turbo V8, then the CT5-V and CT4-V followed with specs that don’t make sense in comparison to the ATS-V and CTS-V before them. It’s like General Motors is keeping Caddy on a tight leash, not allowing the premier brand to go crazy with the performance.

Not stepping up your game is dying a slow death in the luxury segment where the German triad calls the shots, let alone against domestic brands such as Dodge and their Hellcat-engined products. To make matters worse for Cadillac, even the Ford Motor Company’s Explorer ST packs more suck-squeeze-bang-blow that the XT6 while riding on a rear-driven platform with intelligent all-wheel drive.
