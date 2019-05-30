Cadillac Reveals CT4-V With 320-HP 2.7L and CT5-V With 355-HP V6

Cadillac is treating us to the worse of both worlds right now. The American luxury brand hasn't fully adopted SUVs, while its latest batch of performance sedans lack... performance.
Seemingly out of nowhere, two new models have been unveiled, the CT4-V and the CT5-V. A decade ago, that lettered plastered over the trunk of a Cadillac meant that AMG and M were in big trouble. But that's clearly not the case with these 2020 models.
Remember when Cadillac said the new CT5 replaces both the ATS and CTS? Yeah, that's not actually true. The CT4 is the base-level sedan, looks just like its big brother and picks up where the ATS left off.
We love the front end of this thing but suspect it will be discontinued after only a few years due to slow sales. Anything that's not a Tesla Model 3 doesn't stand a chance, and with a 2.7-liter turbo engine, the CT4-V isn't going to be a performance powerhouse.
That's right, we're dealing with a weird four-cylinder turbocharged unit, which is said to produce 320-hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The ATS-V that looked so awesome on the Nurburgring has two more cylinders, probably an extra turbo and 464-hp. Something tells us China is to blame for the downsizing.
Anyway, the normal CT4 will be revealed next month and go on sale eventually, though we wonder how it will make do with even less power than that when the Camry and Accord are so cheap. Moving on to the CT5-V, this uses a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, so you can forget all the rumors about a 4.2-liter V8.
Its power rating is 355-hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, about a third less of each than the old CTS-V. It's up there with the output of the Audi S4 and Mercedes-AMG C43, but Cadillac has never been the type of company to do more with less.
RWD versions will get the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with a limited-slip differential, while the AWD models will have normal sports dampers. Cadillac hasn't said anything about performance or equipment, but we do enjoy the sporty appearance of both these sedans. The light strip at the touch of the steering wheel is a nice touch, but shifting gears on a 10-speed car with less than 400-hp doesn't sound all that interesting.
Remember when Cadillac said the new CT5 replaces both the ATS and CTS? Yeah, that's not actually true. The CT4 is the base-level sedan, looks just like its big brother and picks up where the ATS left off.
We love the front end of this thing but suspect it will be discontinued after only a few years due to slow sales. Anything that's not a Tesla Model 3 doesn't stand a chance, and with a 2.7-liter turbo engine, the CT4-V isn't going to be a performance powerhouse.
That's right, we're dealing with a weird four-cylinder turbocharged unit, which is said to produce 320-hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). The ATS-V that looked so awesome on the Nurburgring has two more cylinders, probably an extra turbo and 464-hp. Something tells us China is to blame for the downsizing.
Anyway, the normal CT4 will be revealed next month and go on sale eventually, though we wonder how it will make do with even less power than that when the Camry and Accord are so cheap. Moving on to the CT5-V, this uses a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, so you can forget all the rumors about a 4.2-liter V8.
Its power rating is 355-hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, about a third less of each than the old CTS-V. It's up there with the output of the Audi S4 and Mercedes-AMG C43, but Cadillac has never been the type of company to do more with less.
RWD versions will get the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with a limited-slip differential, while the AWD models will have normal sports dampers. Cadillac hasn't said anything about performance or equipment, but we do enjoy the sporty appearance of both these sedans. The light strip at the touch of the steering wheel is a nice touch, but shifting gears on a 10-speed car with less than 400-hp doesn't sound all that interesting.