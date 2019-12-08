2021 Cadillac Escalade Rendered With CT6 Front, XT6 Rear

As you might have heard from various reports as well as General Motors themselves, there’s an all-new Escalade right around the corner. The first T1XX utility vehicles will be revealed this month, and Cadillac has a lot to prove with theirs in terms of styling.
The luxed-up brother of the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon won’t differ too much from the current generation’s exterior design, but some changes are in order to make the Escalade stand out in the crowd. The face of the CT6 and rear of the XT6 are pretty sure bets.
That’s exactly how Kolesa.ru has imagined the newcomer, which will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year. Like all full-size SUVs from General Motors, the Escalade will join the Tahoe and Yukon at the Arlington, Texas plant following a $20 million investment.
Most of that money will go into re-tooling the assembly lines for the T1XX platform, which serves as the successor to the GMT K2XX vehicle architecture. The first General Motors product to adopt the T1XX is the fourth generation of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck.
The most important change from the K2XX is the transition to an independent rear axle, which should work wonders if Cadillac can also make a case for air suspension. The Blackwing twin-turbocharged V8 won’t be offered, though. A small-block V8 based on the LT1 in the Camaro SS and LT2 of the Corvette Stingray will have to suffice.
Like the outgoing model, all Escalade variants – regardless of wheelbase – will come with a 10-speed automatic transmission mostly developed by the Ford Motor Company. The 10-speeder box knows how to change gears smoothly, quick, as well as save fuel whenever possible.
There’s even talk of the Escalade going EV in the near future, promising more than 400 miles of range according to “sources familiar with future Cadillac product plans.” General Motors is currently working on an electric option for the GMC Sierra 1500, scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2021 for the 2022 model year. Given the similarities of these two under the skin, the Escalade EV isn’t a question of if but of when.
