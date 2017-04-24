autoevolution

Audi Says Next A8's Self-Driving Tech Limited by Laws That Could Be Changed

 
24 Apr 2017, 14:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Current legislation is the only thing that stops the 2018 Audi A8 from being a Level 3 Autonomous car, company representatives say.
The flagship sedan is expected to come on sale later this year, and it will have the hardware required to drive itself in particular conditions, but there’s a chance that its systems will not be activated.

German law, for example, has a few restrictions that are as old as the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, and changes are needed to allow Level 3 Autonomous cars drive on public roads.

As Automotive News remarks, the upper chamber of Parliament in Germany is already considering approving an amendment to the '68 Vienna Convention, which would enable automakers to transfer control of some of their automobiles from their drivers to the systems of the car.

The current proposition requires fitting a “black box” that will store all handover protocols and circumstances to ensure that investigators will know from the first second if a car involved in an accident was driving itself or operated by a human.

If these modifications to the legislation are accomplished, Audi will have the opportunity of launching the world’s first “Conditional Automation” vehicle without any asterisks or false expectations.

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler explained that the proposed level of autonomy would allow drivers to let the car drive itself at speeds of less than 37 mph (60 km/h) in heavy congestion, or on highways that are physically separated from oncoming traffic.

Suggested things to do while the car drives itself in these conditions involve reading a book, getting up to speed the news on your phone, or replying to e-mails. In other words, this could reduce distracted driving and make day-to-day travels more comfortable.

Unlike Tesla’s Autopilot, categorized as Level 2 autonomy, also known as partial automation, the driver does not have to keep his or her hands on the wheel or their attention to the road in the described conditions.

Drivers will not be able to use the vehicle’s function while sleeping, for example, but will have up to ten seconds to retake control of the wheel before their experience and decision-making skills will be required.
self-driving cars autonomous car technology autonomous cars Audi 2018 Audi A8 Audi A8 autonomous
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68