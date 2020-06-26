The Weeknd’s 5-Bay, Neon-Lit Garage Is Worth the $25M He’s Asking on His Mansion

5 These DIY Lambo and Bugatti Supercars Have a Not So Hidden Secret

4 McLaren Lays Off More Than a Quarter of its Employees

More on this:

Custom RCR Superlite Coupe Features “Giallo Modena” Ferrari Yellow Paint, LS3 V8

Put together and customized by RCR Superlite Coupe builder Bill Phillips over the course of three years, this LS3-engined supercar isn’t a kit car. Not only does it dispatch pretty much anything on the road, but the SLC is also seriously impressive on the track. 32 photos



Priced at $117,900 or $1,060 per month, the road-focused SLC features two Ferrari colors and a General Motors color. The lower part is all Giallo Modena, then the paintwork transitions to Mond Gray while the fighter jet-style roof is finished in glossy Nero Black.



The side mirrors also deserve to be mentioned, resembling hippo ears and mounted as high up as possible. You’ll also notice an air intake on the roof as well as a front hood which is too low to the ground to accommodate an engine. The SLC is a midship brawler, and this fellow here cranks 460 horsepower from a



Sourced from a 2010 model Corvette, the mid-mounted motor twists 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque thanks to many upgrades such as the custom air tube at the top of the block and rectangular-port L92 heads. Hypereutectic pistons, LS7 heads, a nodular crankshaft, and powdered connecting rods are complemented by a lightweight radiator and a motorsport-inspired fuel system that includes a Swirl Pot fuel tank.



The reliable engine with desirable mods would be equal to zero if the transmission doesn’t live up to it. This is where a Kennedy Engineered clutch and a



The front half is monocoque while the rear is a space frame, translating to a hybrid chassis. Billet suspension with CNC-machined uprights, coilovers, Brembo brakes, and DEI Titanium-wrapped exhaust pipes are also featured, along with Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber shoes measuring 275/35 ZR18 up front and 325/30 ZR19 out back.



Inspired by IMSA GTP racers from the 1980s, the Superlite Coupe isn’t exactly shy about its racing roots in the cabin either. The cockpit may feature double-sewn leather and air conditioning, but the four-point harnesses from Sparco and the Momo steering wheel bring the point home.



In the words of Bill Phillips, "it's a full custom" with very few



The Superlite Coupe won the NASA Super Unlimited National Championship in 2011, and every build is pretty much custom. This one-owner car is “tailored for cruising and showing” according to RK Motors Charlotte , with an emphasis on "showing."Priced at $117,900 or $1,060 per month, the road-focused SLC features two Ferrari colors and a General Motors color. The lower part is all Giallo Modena, then the paintwork transitions to Mond Gray while the fighter jet-style roof is finished in glossy Nero Black.The side mirrors also deserve to be mentioned, resembling hippo ears and mounted as high up as possible. You’ll also notice an air intake on the roof as well as a front hood which is too low to the ground to accommodate an engine. The SLC is a midship brawler, and this fellow here cranks 460 horsepower from a small-block V8 Sourced from a 2010 model Corvette, the mid-mounted motor twists 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque thanks to many upgrades such as the custom air tube at the top of the block and rectangular-port L92 heads. Hypereutectic pistons, LS7 heads, a nodular crankshaft, and powdered connecting rods are complemented by a lightweight radiator and a motorsport-inspired fuel system that includes a Swirl Pot fuel tank.The reliable engine with desirable mods would be equal to zero if the transmission doesn’t live up to it. This is where a Kennedy Engineered clutch and a Getrag six-speed manual from a Porsche come into focus, along with a TIG-welded tubular chassis.The front half is monocoque while the rear is a space frame, translating to a hybrid chassis. Billet suspension with CNC-machined uprights, coilovers, Brembo brakes, and DEI Titanium-wrapped exhaust pipes are also featured, along with Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber shoes measuring 275/35 ZR18 up front and 325/30 ZR19 out back.Inspired by IMSA GTP racers from the 1980s, the Superlite Coupe isn’t exactly shy about its racing roots in the cabin either. The cockpit may feature double-sewn leather and air conditioning, but the four-point harnesses from Sparco and the Momo steering wheel bring the point home.In the words of Bill Phillips, "it's a full custom" with very few OEM parts . Oh, and by the way, the yellow bruiser comes with a "car builder journal" that details every step of the build.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.