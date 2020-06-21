Ferrari Roma “Supercar” Design Study Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Performance and beauty coexist like chemical isomers when it comes to supercars. The mid-engine pixel work before your eyes puts an emphasis on the latter characteristic, and as you can tell, it’s a welcomed change.
Coming courtesy of Mike Crawley on Behance, the rendering is more than meets the eye. The rear end – emphasized by the gaping intakes located on the rear haunches – are inspired by the F8 and SF90. The side windows and front fascia haven’t been forgotten either, giving the car a different aura.
The Roma doesn’t come with the scoops on the extremities of the bumper nor does it feature round fog lights. The hood is also worthy of mentioning, and this leads us to a question. Why didn’t Ferrari make the Roma a midship?
A couple of reasons come to mind, starting with the twin-turbo V6 engine architecture with hybrid – or plug-in hybrid – assistance. Slotted between the Portofino and Tributo, the grand tourer fills a niche that neither model can.
“Okay, but a convertible surely makes sense if Ferrari would offer this option.” That may not happen either because the open-top cruiser would overlap with the Portofino. On the other hand, it’s worth remembering that McLaren chose a midship layout and more storage space for its twin-turbo V8 grand tourer.
A shooting brake wouldn’t benefit the Prancing Horse either because it already has two in the lineup. Evolved from the FF, the GTC4Lusso has four seats and two powerplant options. The eight-cylinder mill isn’t as potent as the Roma, but the V12 is superior in terms of horsepower and aural quality.
As you can tell, Ferrari has addressed pretty much every segment of interest to the Italian manufacturer. Not long now, the SF90 Stradale in Spider guise will roll out as the indirect successor to the ultra-limited LaFerrari Aperta.
It’s also worth mentioning that the Prancing Horse of Maranello isn’t pressed to bring new models to market either. Business was pretty good in 2019 considering that the Italians made $94,315 on average for every car sold, and more recently, Ferrari became more valuable than Ford, FCA, and GM.
