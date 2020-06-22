Porsche Dealership Is Flipping a C8 Corvette for $134,900

Postponed by UAW protests, the C8 Corvette finally entered production in February 2020. Then the pandemic rolled in, forcing GM to halt the assembly line in Bowling Green once again.
Because of these circumstances, the midship sports car became the sweetheart of flippers. You know, those people who order the ‘Vette, drive it a few miles, then list it for sale in the classifieds at ridiculous numbers. Two months ago, we were dealing with sums as high as $160k.
But C8 production is back on track. Does this mean that flipping is still a thing? It sure is, and Autotrader has plenty of evidence in this regard. At the time of reporting, the most expensive mid-engine Corvettes are fully-loaded 3LT Z51 models going for $135k and $134k.
What comes as a bit of a surprise is that even dealerships have joined the party. Porsche Gold Coast has somehow obtained a 3-mile example of the breed which is priced at $134,900. Even more curiously, the pre-owned inventory is full of Porsches and a lonely Audi R8 V10.
There’s no denying the hype surrounding the C8 hasn’t died down. The joke, however, is on those who pony up these insane sums for a 2020 model instead of waiting for a 2021 allocation. At the end of the day, however, supply and demand are responsible for short-term prices.
To be frank, GM holds a part of the blame as well. People were expecting Chevy to fulfill all 2020 orders, but spokesman Kevin Kelly told the media the exact opposite. This back-and-forth makes the C8 Corvette more exotic than it actually is, keeping the pre-owned prices sky-high.
Bowling Green is currently operating with less than half its normal staff, and adding insult to injury, some suppliers have bailed out on GM as well. Still, you may want to wait a little longer to order your C8.
The Z06 will reportedly premiere in 2021 for the 2022 model year, and it will challenge the status quo with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine. Instead of a supercharger like the previous generation, the newcomer is an all-motor affair expected to rev to a stratospheric 9,000 rpm.
