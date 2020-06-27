Chopped 1940 Ford Sedan Features Aston Martin Paint, Italian Leather Upholstery

Your Very Own Tiki Island is Equipped With a Fresh-Water Volcano

Introduced in the latter part of the 1930s, the DeLuxe – a.k.a. De Luxe – was meant to differentiate the Standard line of Ford passenger cars from Lincoln. This fellow here, however, is anything but standard or deluxe. 38 photos



Stylish valve covers and polished breathers are also featured, along with a chrome-capped Walker radiator, Russell lines for the deep-sump oil pan, and a smoothed firewall. Wherever you look in the engine compartment, the attention to detail beggars belief. But the motor isn’t the only hardware-related upgrade.



Priced at $99,900 and offered for sale by



From an aesthetic standpoint, the 4.0-inch chop job takes the cake. Two-stage Aston Martin titanium silver covers the whole body, and “a sea of plush Italian leather” welcomes you in the cabin. Titanium silver is also found on the dashboard, which is beautifully simple in its appearance even though it’s far from stock.



Auto Meter gauges, ice-cold air conditioning from Vintage Air, an Alpine audio system, a Lokar shifter, and power windows complement the banjo-style steering wheel and billet pedals. Dynamat sound insulation and a remote entry system from Lucky -7 are featured as well, and yes, the hatch is power operated.



The all-steel custom also benefits from two ground-up



First things first, let’s talk underpinnings. The 1940 model in the photo gallery and following video doesn’t feature a Flathead V8 but a 427 stroker engine professionally assembled by a shop in Idaho. Based on a 351 block, the 7.0-liter blunderbuss is complemented by a Holley carburetor as well as an Air-Gap intake system from Edelbrock.Stylish valve covers and polished breathers are also featured, along with a chrome-capped Walker radiator, Russell lines for the deep-sump oil pan, and a smoothed firewall. Wherever you look in the engine compartment, the attention to detail beggars belief. But the motor isn’t the only hardware-related upgrade.Priced at $99,900 and offered for sale by RK Motors Charlotte , the street rod is gifted with a posi-traction differential for the Ford 9.0-inch rear axle and a four-speed automatic transmission. Max-Air shocks, Dynomax exhaust mufflers, Intro polished wheels, BF Goodrich g-Force T/A rubber shoes, polished control arms, and adjustable coilovers are only a few of the mods worth mentioning.From an aesthetic standpoint, the 4.0-inch chop job takes the cake. Two-stage Aston Martin titanium silver covers the whole body, and “a sea of plush Italian leather” welcomes you in the cabin. Titanium silver is also found on the dashboard, which is beautifully simple in its appearance even though it’s far from stock.Auto Meter gauges, ice-cold air conditioning from Vintage Air, an Alpine audio system, a Lokar shifter, and power windows complement the banjo-style steering wheel and billet pedals. Dynamat sound insulation and a remote entry system from Lucky -7 are featured as well, and yes, the hatch is power operated.The all-steel custom also benefits from two ground-up restorations according to the selling vendor, and having gone through all of this information, does $99,900 sound like a lot of money for this one-off automotive artwork?

