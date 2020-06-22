New Initiatives Are Putting Old Plastics in Our Cars

1955 DeSoto Fireflite Is a Low Riding Blast from the Past

Part of the long list of car brands that are no longer with us, DeSoto had a bumpy ride. Born in 1928 as a brand of Chrysler, it last for a little over 3 decades, war years included. 15 photos



Build to be a larger variant of all other DeSoto models – the Fireflite measured 217.9 inches (5.53 meters) in length and was bigger this way than most other cars on the market back then – it became the brand’s swansong, marking a last success before DeSoto was killed in 1961.



It’s unclear how many of them were built, or how many are still around today. But this one here is not only alive and kicking, but also packing a punch.



Customized by an unnamed garage about five years ago, it comes with an engine much larger than the ones originally available for the model (the largest during its production run was 341ci/5.6-liters), namely a 528ci (8.6-liters) Indy



We’re not being told how much power the engine develops, but we do know it comes with MSD ignition, a Demon carburetor, and is linked to a 4L60E automatic transmission.



The modifications made to the Fireflite are not limited to the engine compartment. Lowered close to the ground, the car comes with a chopped top, a front grille taken from a 1956 DeSoto, and a flipped back bumper made so to accommodate a 1953



Inside the Fireflite is all leather, with Classic Instruments gauges up front and a second DeSoto dashboard, modified and fitted in the back to form the package tray.



