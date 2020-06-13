4 Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Black Panther" Looks Wide and Then Some

3 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Is Why the Right Wheels Matter

2 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Packs the Right Gear, Sells Just About Right

1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Looks Imposing on Perfectly Matched 18-Inch Wheels

Since it’s no longer Muscle Car Month here at autoevolution, we’re no longer chasing vehicles from this segment on purpose. But that doesn’t mean if we see something as stylish as this Chevelle here we’re just going to look the other way. 33 photos



The



Riding on 18-inch wheels that make it look more imposing, the Madeira Maroon body is largely the same as it was decades ago, only with a blacked-out grille, a hood with faux twin scoops, and ribbed rocker-panel moldings, among others.



The interior comes in two-tone black and white, a three-spoke steering wheel, air conditioning, a period-style stereo receiver, and a center console that holds a JVC multimedia unit.



Under the hood the car hides a 396ci (6.5-liters) V8 that was not the original powerplant, but works just as well. The engine is tied to a four-speed manual transmission for ultimate kicks, and has been used for about 65,000 miles (105,000 km).



The 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is After the muscle car craze diminished in intensity decades ago, fans of this type of car were only left with a limited number of new models to choose from. Perhaps this is why a great deal of muscle car fans had to turn to restored, tuned or restomodded nameplates that were originally born and held in high regard in the 1960s and 1970s.The Chevrolet Chevelle SS in the gallery above comes to our time from 1967, having stopped along the way (in 2010) for a makeover at Pascual’s Rod Shop in Socorro, Texas. It was then when it received both its current look, and the new engine that powers it.Riding on 18-inch wheels that make it look more imposing, the Madeira Maroon body is largely the same as it was decades ago, only with a blacked-out grille, a hood with faux twin scoops, and ribbed rocker-panel moldings, among others.The interior comes in two-tone black and white, a three-spoke steering wheel, air conditioning, a period-style stereo receiver, and a center console that holds a JVC multimedia unit.Under the hood the car hides a 396ci (6.5-liters) V8 that was not the original powerplant, but works just as well. The engine is tied to a four-speed manual transmission for ultimate kicks, and has been used for about 65,000 miles (105,000 km).The 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is for sale as part of an online auction, and with about a week left at the time of this writing, the tally is at $12,000. That’s a hell of a lot less than some other custom Chevelles we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any persons or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any persons or companies depicted here.