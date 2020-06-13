This Stanced Bentley Continental Isn’t Your Average Rendering

There are many ways to create car renderings, and it goes without saying that almost all of them require advanced image manipulation skills, simply because more or less complex edits are needed every time.
The Bentley Continental GT that you see here proposes a lowered body that contributes to a more aggressive overall design, and for many, it’s just what the car needs to further improve its sporty attitude.
And truth be told, there are so many tuning kits out there that it’s really not that hard to improve the looks of the Continental GT, but what we have here is actually a rendering based on a game screenshot, which in its turn is nothing more than a game mod.
In other words, someone created this stanced Bentley Continental GT as part of a mod for Grand Theft Auto 5, the super-popular game that’s been around for so many years yet it still remains one of the titles that millions play every day. So yes, it’s a custom car that can be installed in GTA 5.
But the rendering itself is actually a screenshot of this custom car in GTA 5 with additional edits made by frzeditz, also known as Stancelord on Instagram. So while the lowered Continental looked pretty good anyway, the virtual photographer just pushed things even further with some extra refinements to improve colors, lightning, and everything else, just to perfectly resemble the aggressive styling of the Bentley.
Given how cool everything looks, it’s really no surprise that so many people call for Rockstar to make it available in GTA 5 by default, although it goes without saying this is pretty much impossible at this point.
Rockstar is already working on the very next version of GTA, which will unsurprisingly be called GTA 6, and while few specifics are available right now, it should be here in a couple of years on PC and consoles.
Modders are awesome, look what they made for GTA V ! I'm gonna keep that graffiti in my game for ever in honor of George Floyd... Rest In Peace man