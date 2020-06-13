This Stanced Bentley Continental Isn’t Your Average Rendering

View this post on Instagram

Modders are awesome, look what they made for GTA V ! I’m gonna keep that graffiti in my game for ever in honor of George Floyd... Rest In Peace man O - #justiceforgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd #georgefloydOþ #graffiti #graffitiart #blackouttuesday #bentley #bentleycontinentalgt #bentleycontinental #continentalgt #continental #grovestreet #gta #gta5 #gtastance #gtaphotography #carswithoutlimits #luxurycars #carlifestyle #carsofinstagram #bestcar #dreamcar #amazingcars #amazingcars247 #automotive #stance #stancenation #cambergang #slammedsociety #slammed

