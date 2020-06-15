What Car Can You Imagine on the Bed of this Custom 1947 Chevrolet COE?

Say you are the owner of whatever-make custom car and you need to go to some auto show. For obvious reasons, most of which have to do with potential damage to your precious ride, you can’t just simply drive it to the location, so a hauler is in order.
But because the car you plan on displaying is not an average four-wheeler, a simple hauler with nothing distinctive about it won’t do. But how about this 1947 Chevy COE, custom made to haul along custom cars?
Cab-over-engine trucks have been one of the favorite platforms of the custom industry for some time, not only to move stuff around, but as tuning projects that yield incredible results as well, like the 1948 Ford complete with a Harley-Davidson Big Dog chopper we talked about last week.
This time, the build is less severe in terms of modifications made, but impressive nonetheless. Officially dubbed to be a 1947 Chevy truck, it comes with a styling reminiscent of the one seen back in the day on both COE machines and the AK series manufactured in the 1940s by the Bowtie.
That means the elements that make the truck distinguishable have been kept and even enlarged, like is the case with the massive chrome grille. Sticking out like a sore thumb, the grille matches perfectly the chrome wheels in offsetting the amethyst metallic clearcoat paint.
The large bed at the rear seems more than capable of holding an above average-sized car, and the small block Chevy V8 fitted under the hood and controlled by means of a 4-speed overdrive automatic transmission more than enough for a long trip across the U.S.
The truck is for sale, with an asking price of $117,500, and that may be just right for someone looking to ensure their custom car gets a proper ride to and fro.
