This 1948 Chevrolet COE Loadmaster Truck Boasts a Mid-Mounted 454 V8 and a TH400

Cab-over trucks aren’t exactly popular, but you can still buy one today in the United States. Thanks to Isuzu’s know-how and a long-running collaboration with the Japanese automaker, Chevy offers the medium-duty Low Cab Forward with a maximum GVWR of 25,950 pounds or 11,770 kilograms.
Back in the 1940s, the golden bowtie offered very different cab-over-engine trucks. The AK series comes to mind, a line that was replaced by the Advanced Design in 1947. The workhorse in the photo gallery is a 1948 Loadmaster with numerous mods, and the list of upgrades includes a big-block 454 mill.
Considering that the original relied on a straight-six motor, the 7.4-liter blunderbuss is more than adequate in this application. The manual transmission has also been swapped for a TH400 for obvious reasons, connected to a 9.0-inch Ford rear end. What used to be a farm truck took “six years of blood, sweat, and tears” to be modified in this fashion, and the price tag reflects that.
Offered by Cruisin’ Classics at $129,995 with 20,043 miles (32,256 kilometers) on the clock, the truck “has proven reliable and rides excellent” according to the selling vendor. Sitting on a hand-built square steel chassis, the COE features a later-model subframe and a custom four-link setup out back.
Gifted with bucket seats, tinted windows, and air conditioning, the cab-over crew cab also boasts power windows and additional switches for the rear doors, hidden by the latches. Air ride suspension, front and rear sway bars, power steering and brakes, a column shifter, trans cooler, and a midship layout are worthy of note too, along with aluminum heads and intake.
Even the tailgate is custom, CNC cut to read C H E V R O L E T in bold and spaced letters. Showcased at the Hot Rod Power Tour in 2014, the cab-over hot rod is unmistakably unique and a head-turner in its own right.
Cruisin’ Classics doesn’t mention how many ponies and torques the 454 develops, but remember that the 7.4-liter engine was pretty awesome when it was introduced as well. In the 1970 Corvette LS5, for example, it pumped out 390 horsepower (395 PS) and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) from the factory.
