NC Dealer Discounts 2016 Chevy Malibu with Zero Miles Nearly 50 Percent Off MSRP

If you take a look at Fiat Chrysler brands in the U.S., you will also notice that utility vehicles and trucks are far more popular than passenger cars. Chevy has also trimmed its lineup yet the Malibu soldiers on despite this change in consumer preference.



Randy Marion Chevy has a handful of 2016 models with no miles on the odo in stock, but this one takes the cake thanks to total savings of $13,502 over the MSRP. Given these differences, it’s hard not to ask oneself how much does it cost General Motors to manufacture a Malibu in the first place. If you take a look at Fiat Chrysler brands in the U.S., you will also notice that utility vehicles and trucks are far more popular than passenger cars. Chevy has also trimmed its lineup yet the Malibu soldiers on despite this change in consumer preference.For the 2020 model year, the most affordable Malibu is $22,095 for the L trim level with the 1.5-liter turbo, a continuously variable transmission, and front-wheel drive. Even by rental car standards, it’s a pitiful sight considering what Malibu used to mean from the ‘60s until 1983 when the fourth generation ended production.To understand how bad the mid-size sedan fares, bear in mind that 131,917 units were sold in 2019 compared to 227,881 in 2016. Speaking of which, you may also find 2016 models with zero miles on the odometer like this Malibu 2LT here.Found by our friends at GM Authority at Randy Marion Chevy, the grandpa special is listed at $16,988 compared to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $30,490. In other words, the front-driven sedan has lost almost 56 percent of its value sitting idly in the lot. The fine print in the dealer discount disclaimer specifies “available to everyone,” so it’s not a trick either.Finished in Iridescent Pearl Tricoat over a Jet Black “premium” interior, chassis number 1G1ZF5SX4GF280731 is a bargain through and through if you’re willing to take the risk of driving a Malibu with a notoriously problematic shifter control module for the Aisin auto. The engine, meanwhile, is an adequately reliable 2.0-liter turbo.Randy Marion Chevy has a handful of 2016 models with no miles on the odo in stock, but this one takes the cake thanks to total savings of $13,502 over the MSRP. Given these differences, it’s hard not to ask oneself how much does it cost General Motors to manufacture a Malibu in the first place.