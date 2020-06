The Chevy "LS427/570" Crate Engine Trumps the LS7 in the Camaro Z/28, 'Vette Z06

Still, the LS as we know it hasn’t been forgotten by Chevrolet Performance. The 427 version with 570 horsepower (578 PS) and 540 pound-feet (732 Nm) of torque has been recently added to the lineup, featuring a higher-lift camshaft and a wet-sump oiling system developed to facilitate easier, less costly installation.As you can tell, part no. 19420191 is more powerful than the dry-sump production version of the LS7 found in the C6 Corvette Z06 and Gen 5 Camaro Z/28. To the point, the “LS427/570” is 65 horsepower and 70 pound-feet more potent.The 168-tooth manual transmission wheel from the Camaro Z/28 – which is standard equipment – comes assembled with the engine. Chevrolet Performance recommends 15W-50 oil for the 7.0-liter mill , and as you’d expect from a crate motor, the engine controller is sold separately (part number 19420000).Made from cast aluminum, the 6-bolt block with cross-bolted main caps is complemented by forged titanium connecting rods and forged steel for the crankshaft. Hypereutectic aluminum is utilized for the pistons, and the CNC-ported heads feature 70-cc combustion chambers. Similar to the production LS7, the LS427/570 features titanium intake and sodium-filled exhaust valves.Designed for premium fuel and up to 7,000 revolutions per minute, the big LS can also take 0W-30 and 0W-50 oils for track use. Mobil 1 is the official supplier of Chevrolet Performance, helping “protect your investment.”Bear in mind, however, that tracking the LS427/570 for extended periods may lead to oil starvation. That’s the tradeoff for going with a wet-sump setup whereas a dry-sump system incorporates the oil in a separate tank. The latter design feeds oil to the engine even during hard cornering.