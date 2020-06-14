Custom 1982 Yamaha SR500 Still Looks Like It Comes from Racing

1 C8 Corvette Gets $10,000 Titanium Race Exhaust, Sounds Really Nice Indeed

More on this:

The Chevy "LS427/570" Crate Engine Trumps the LS7 in the Camaro Z/28, 'Vette Z06

Introduced in 1995 with few commonalities between it and the small-block V8 architecture, the LS engine family soldiers on to this very day although General Motors refers to the latest evolution as the LT. Not long now, the LT6 in the C8 Corvette Z06 will introduce a twin-cam valvetrain design and a flat-plane crankshaft for a redline of 9,000 rpm. 29 photos



As you can tell, part no. 19420191 is more powerful than the dry-sump production version of the



The 168-tooth manual transmission wheel from the Camaro Z/28 – which is standard equipment – comes assembled with the engine. Chevrolet Performance recommends 15W-50 oil for the



Made from cast aluminum, the 6-bolt block with cross-bolted main caps is complemented by forged titanium connecting rods and forged steel for the crankshaft. Hypereutectic aluminum is utilized for the pistons, and the CNC-ported heads feature 70-cc combustion chambers. Similar to the production LS7, the LS427/570 features titanium intake and sodium-filled exhaust valves.



Designed for premium fuel and up to 7,000 revolutions per minute, the big



Bear in mind, however, that tracking the LS427/570 for extended periods may lead to oil starvation. That’s the tradeoff for going with a wet-sump setup whereas Still, the LS as we know it hasn’t been forgotten by Chevrolet Performance. The 427 version with 570 horsepower (578 PS) and 540 pound-feet (732 Nm) of torque has been recently added to the lineup, featuring a higher-lift camshaft and a wet-sump oiling system developed to facilitate easier, less costly installation.As you can tell, part no. 19420191 is more powerful than the dry-sump production version of the LS7 found in the C6 Corvette Z06 and Gen 5 Camaro Z/28. To the point, the “LS427/570” is 65 horsepower and 70 pound-feet more potent.The 168-tooth manual transmission wheel from the Camaro Z/28 – which is standard equipment – comes assembled with the engine. Chevrolet Performance recommends 15W-50 oil for the 7.0-liter mill , and as you’d expect from a crate motor, the engine controller is sold separately (part number 19420000).Made from cast aluminum, the 6-bolt block with cross-bolted main caps is complemented by forged titanium connecting rods and forged steel for the crankshaft. Hypereutectic aluminum is utilized for the pistons, and the CNC-ported heads feature 70-cc combustion chambers. Similar to the production LS7, the LS427/570 features titanium intake and sodium-filled exhaust valves.Designed for premium fuel and up to 7,000 revolutions per minute, the big LS can also take 0W-30 and 0W-50 oils for track use. Mobil 1 is the official supplier of Chevrolet Performance, helping “protect your investment.”Bear in mind, however, that tracking the LS427/570 for extended periods may lead to oil starvation. That’s the tradeoff for going with a wet-sump setup whereas a dry-sump system incorporates the oil in a separate tank. The latter design feeds oil to the engine even during hard cornering.