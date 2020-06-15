Ferrari V6 Hybrid Supercar Spied Testing Alongside SF90 Stradale, Sounds Throaty

September 2018 is when Ferrari announced three very important pieces of information. The LaFerrari will indeed get a successor, the sport utility vehicle previously known as the F16X got the Purosangue nameplate, and the Prancing Horse has also confirmed a two-tier midship product range by 2021.
Given the ongoing health crisis and its effects on the automotive industry, “in 2021” is the more likely outcome for the mid-engine product offensive. More importantly, the Italian manufacturer has made it crystal clear that an all-new engine architecture – a V6 – is in the pipeline.
We’ve seen test mules time and again, but this time around, a 488 GTB with a bit of camouflage and larger-than-normal side intakes has been spied in the vicinity of the Ferrari factory. Joined by the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar, the six-cylinder newcomer also wears high-visibility stickers.
As expected, the high-voltage symbol leaves little to the imagination of enthusiasts and expecting customers. The hybrid V6 will soon fill the role of Ferrari's entry-level engine, but it's not clear if the mystery model will replace or sit below the F8 Tributo.
Caught on camera by Varryx, the test mule can also be seen hanging onto the revs to sing its six-cylinder song. It’s a lovely song indeed, made more pleasurable by the bassy-yet-raspy tone and a flat-plane crankshaft.
Currently referred to as the Dino or the 486, the yet-to-be-named model is expected to deliver approximately 600 horsepower (610 PS) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque without any electrical assistance. Adding plug-in hybrid technology to the mix is rumored to level up those numbers to “723 bhp and nearly 800 pound-feet (1,085 Nm)” according to a report.
Expected to displace 2.9 liters just like the Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6 utilized in Quadrifoglio models, this engine is playing in a very different league from other high-po six cylinders. Don’t forget, however, that Aston Martin Lagonda is also developing a twin-turbo V6 for the Valhalla and Vanquish.
On an ending note, McLaren prepares to take the veils off the second generation Sports Series for 2021. The all-new architecture combines a twin-turbo V6 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, leading us to believe that Ferrari may also go PHEV instead of simply hybrid with their new midship model.
