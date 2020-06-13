4 People Still Scared of This Black as Night 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, No Buyer Yet

Chevy Colorado "Camaro Pickup Truck" Rendered With Ginormous Grille

For the time being, the most off-road capable Colorado is the ZR2 with the Bison upgrade while the Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE Track Performance Package is a track weapon entitled to wear a license plate. The question is, do these two actually mix? 41 photos



Speaking of the supercharged mill, the Colorado Z71, ZR2 or any trim level out there isn’t available with eight cylinders and forced induction. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 isn’t exactly a performance engine either, and Ford only offers the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger.



However, things are about to change in the full-size segment with the introduction of the Ram 1500 Rebel with the Hellcat engine. The soon-to-be-revealed



Last September, the rumor mill suggested that the



While we wait for Chevy to make a move, it’s worth remembering that Ram has this one in the bag as far as ponies are concerned. Nevertheless, 650 horsepower from a small-block V8 is more than adequate for the 'Rado.



General Motors has allegedly decided to cease development of the Camaro Gen 7 according to a



Initially planned to roll our on the VSS-R platform – short for Vehicle Strategy Set – Rear (-wheel drive) – the seventh generation could be ditched for good or Chevy could leverage on the sub-brand’s potential with a different kind of Camaro. You know, like Brazilian designer Kleber Silva asked himself the same question, and the result speaks for itself. The rendering shows an oversized lower grille that has little to no sense at all in this application, more so if you remember than even the flowtie is designed to supply the LT4 small-block V8 with fresh, cool air.Speaking of the supercharged mill, the Colorado Z71, ZR2 or any trim level out there isn’t available with eight cylinders and forced induction. The 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6 isn’t exactly a performance engine either, and Ford only offers the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger.However, things are about to change in the full-size segment with the introduction of the Ram 1500 Rebel with the Hellcat engine. The soon-to-be-revealed TRX is pretty much confirmed with 707 horsepower on tap and tons of torque, the kind of figures that would make the Camaro ZL1 blush in awe. But there’s still hope for a go-faster truck from Chevy, though.Last September, the rumor mill suggested that the Silverado 1500 “ZRX” is going to be an off-road truck with the same DSSV dampers as the Colorado ZR2. Fast-forward to last month, and that’s when The Fast Lane Truck received an “anonymous tip” about a 6.2-liter motor and a good ol’ blower.While we wait for Chevy to make a move, it’s worth remembering that Ram has this one in the bag as far as ponies are concerned. Nevertheless, 650 horsepower from a small-block V8 is more than adequate for the 'Rado.General Motors has allegedly decided to cease development of the Camaro Gen 7 according to a June 2019 report , meaning that the ‘Maro will be discontinued once again. Probably. Or not.Initially planned to roll our on the VSS-R platform – short for Vehicle Strategy Set – Rear (-wheel drive) – the seventh generation could be ditched for good or Chevy could leverage on the sub-brand’s potential with a different kind of Camaro. You know, like Ford did with the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the truck on which the rendering is based is a Silverado Z71. It's actually a Colorado with the extended cab and Z71 stickers on the bedsides. The story has been edited accordingly. An earlier version of this story stated that the truck on which the rendering is based is a Silverado Z71. It's actually a Colorado with the extended cab and Z71 stickers on the bedsides. The story has been edited accordingly.