Slammed 1936 Ford Sits so Close to the Ground It Hurts Your Eyes

One of the main attributes of custom cars is their ability to get really really close to the ground. Thanks to the advancements made in suspension technology, it is now possible to put the body of a car so close to the ground that it makes your eyes hurt.
At 3 and a half inches off the ground at the rear bumper, this custom 1936 Ford 3 Window-Coupe is not messing around in this respect. And the front looks even lower, making the entire build appear as if taken from those sci-fi movies where cars with hidden wheels miraculously move about mere millimeters away from the tarmac.
The Ford in the gallery above is the work of a guy named Tommy Carr from Carr’s Hot Rods and Customs in Gold Hill, Oregon. To get to this incredibly slammed look, the tuner used a custom frame on which he fitted Air Ride suspension front and rear, capable of lowering the ride to this incredible degree – of course, a higher position for actual road use is also possible.
The Ford is the perfect example of show-rodding done right. The said custom frame supports an all-steel body wrapped in Planet Green Pearl paint with Wimbledon White Pearl on the top. There is pinstriping here and there, the top is chopped, and the doors come in shaved form for maximum effect.
The interior perfectly matches the exterior motif, with the same two colors being displayed in various combinations on the dashboard, seats, doors and roof. A Sony AM/FM/CD stereo, cruise control, air conditioning, and power windows come with the package.
The Ford packs under the hood one of the usual powertrain choices for such builds, a Chevrolet engine that originally had a displacement of 350ci (5.7-liters). Stroked, it is now 383ci (6.3-liters) in size and comes tied to a Turbo 350 automatic transmission.
This spec of green and white wonder is for sale, with an asking price to match: $145,000.
