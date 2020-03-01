Stretched 1936 Oldsmobile 3-Window Wears Mercedes-Benz Metallic Paint

Oldsmobile is one of the historic American brands that is no longer among us. Once owned by General Motors, Oldsmobile died out in 2004, a few years before the American auto behemoth started slashing names off its portfolio as it struggled to survive a financial crisis. But when it was alive, is used to rock.
The nameplate was born in 1897, being one of the oldest on the planet, and was the second to become part of GM, after Buick, when the company was formed in 1908. In its over a century existence, the brand sold some 35 million vehicles, but mainly it was used as a test mule for whatever technologies or designs GM came up with.
On the technology front, in the 1930s Oldsmobile was among the first to use a four-speed automatic transmission. Design wise, it however stayed true to the general lines of the time. But these lines, perhaps unimpressive at the time of their introduction, have a particular appeal in modern times.
The Mecum Glendale auction later in March is the place where such an appealing Oldsmobile can be bought. It’s a 1936 3-window wearing a Mercedes-Benz metallic paint, and modified only just to give it a touch of modernism.
Built on a Trans Am rear end and boasting a Fatman Mustang II rack and pinion front suspension, the car is offered with a modified body – there are stretched front fenders and running boards, more pronounced lines, and of course modern day wheels.
Under the long hood of the build, which can be opened by tilting it forward, sits a 350ci engine (5.7-liters) of unspecified power, linked to an automatic transmission.
The auction house does not say how much it hopes to fetch for this rare build. More information about this particular build can be found at this link.
