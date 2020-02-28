If You Hate Green, Don’t Look at This Custom 1971 Chevrolet C10

In the world of car tuners, there’s a very thin line between a job well done and an overkill. But what is overkill for some can be a treat of the senses for others, so that thin line is often crossed by designers.
We’ve been watching the tuning and custom builds industries for a while now, long enough to recognize something that’s worth our attention. Usually before reaching that conclusion, some research is in order, and that is time consuming.
That’s not the case with the 1971 Chevrolet C10 we hare here in restomod shape. No research was needed to know that this is something most of us would love seeing, be it for amazement or mockery.
There are plenty of C10s we’ve seen over the years after some tuning work, but something that sticks out as much as this one here is a rare sight. And that’s not because of some crazy hardware fitted on it, but because of the eye-popping color it is draped in.
If there’s anything that characterizes this car, then it’s green. It has been mercilessly used on the body, sprayed in the engine bay, and specified on various elements inside. And it also has a fancy name: Kandy Lime Mist Pearl.
Under the green hood, the tuners hid a 5.7-liters LS1 engine, rebuilt, linked to an automatic transmission and with only 250 miles spent since that operation. Further down, an air ride suspension is there to ensure the desired ride height for clocking either miles or sighs of amazement.
The car, exactly as it is displayed in the gallery above, awaits a buyer during the Mecum auction in Glendale next month. Chances are someone will find it appealing and will spent quite the sum for it, but Mecum does not venture into saying how much it hopes to fetch for it.
