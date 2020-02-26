1941 Lincoln Zephyr Powered by Dodge Viper V10 Engine Is a Gem on Wheels

Just before World War 2 engulfed most of the nations on the planet, the auto industry was on a roll. Newly discovered technologies, as well as an increasing appetite for more innovative design gave the world the cars that would later become both classics and the object of dreams for the tuning industry.
One such car is the Lincoln Zephyr, a luxury car Ford designed as a means to expand in this growing segment in the post-recession era. For some, the Zephyr is also one of the best looking cars of that age, even though the mechanics that went into it were not all that great.
Because of this, those capable of finding a Zephyr and with enough funds to remake it spare no expense when their dream comes true. Case in point this 1941 Zephyr that will go under the hammer in April, at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction.
This car was originally a three-window coupe – one of the four body styles offered by Ford back in the 1940s – but it has been of course modified: the car is three inches shorter than it was, its fenders were peaked, and the headlights have been replaced with ones taken from a 1938 Zephyr.
But the real magic happened under the hood. When it left the factory, the car was equipped with a V12 engine that developed a humble 110 hp. That unit was taken out and replaced with a V10 sourced from a Dodge Viper, one that now makes the car capable of 400+ horsepower.
Fitting this impressive engine required some other modifications to be made. The chassis is custom-built, it features independent front and rear suspension, and rack-and-pinion steering.
The changes made at the interior are all about making the Zephyr even more luxurious, and that meant fitting 6-way power seats, air conditioning, sound system with DVD player, power windows, and power trunk.
As said, the car goes under the hammer in April selling without reserve.
