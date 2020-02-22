1933 Ford Wild Rose Canadian Hot Rod Packs a 347ci and a Skeleton Shifter

Over the years we’ve seen our share of hot rods in general and Ford builds in particular, but the 1933 machine we have here seems to be one step closer to the car of our dreams.
The one you can see in the gallery above wears the name Wild Rose. It comes with a neatly designed body mounted on a 112-inch wheelbase, and it is named so mostly because of the Raspberry Metallic paint that has been sprayed over the fiberglass panels.
Under the elongated bonnet lies a 347ci Ford engine (5.7-liters), linked to a Tremec TKO 600 transmission. Featuring a double hump oil pan and a polished pulley kit, the engine is the work of Freehold, New Jersey-based Performance Unlimited.
The car looks great from the outside, but the interior is even more spectacular. There’s a great contrast between the red of the Raspberry paint and the cream used on the leather bucket seats, fitted with extra-large harnesses as a means to hint to the car’s immense power.
There is also chrome sprinkled here and there, on the spokes of the steering wheel and around the instrument cluster, but the most spectacular use of the silvery material is on the shifter of the car, designed as a skeleton head.
The 1933 Ford Wild Rose is currently up for grabs, not at an auction somewhere, but on the Classic Cars website, where it is being sold by August Motorcars from Kelowna, British Columbia for $61,210.
As per the seller, the car just passed the dealer’s 100 point inspection process, and can be used, in equal measure, both “to be driven on the streets or parked in a car show.”
Before that happens, and you get the chance of seeing it in the flesh, make sure you check out the Wild Rose from every angle in the gallery above.
