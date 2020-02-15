1930 Ford Roadster Seems Deleted in Sour Lemon Yellow

In the world of hot rods, coming up with a truly revolutionary build - in terms of both performance and design - that has all the chances of stealing the show at an auction somewhere is incredibly difficult these days.
Because all the successful recipes in this industry have already been tried and tested, it’s hard to come up with something that puts a particular build one step ahead of another in terms of performance, or even looks. Expect, perhaps, paint.
Usually, hot rods, and especially those based on 1930s-era Fords, come painted in more traditional colors, or at least ones that don’t stick out like a sore thumb.
But not this one here. Listed as for sale on the Hot Rod Hotline website, the car is depicted as a 1930 Ford Roadster convertible, and comes with a sticker that reads $38,900.
But it’s not the price, nor the small block GM 350ci (5.7-liter) linked to a 3-speed automatic transmission powering it that catches the eye. No, its the paint.
It’s not that it’s unpleasant, but the lemon yellow (we were unable to find the exact name of the paint used in this case) kind of spoils all the fun of the rest of the build with its incredible brightness.
Sure, we’ve seen yellow rods in the past – like the 1932 Ford Hiboy we talked about at the beginning of January – but usually the people building these cars go for at least one contrasting color elsewhere on the BODY. The said Hiboy, for instance, had black on the wheels and on the windscreen frame.
In this case, the yellow is combined with the purest of whites on the wheels and for some reason a tan interior that extends to the retractable rooftop. Combined, they make s make the 1930 Ford look like it is about to get deleted from existence.
