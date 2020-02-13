Curvy 1941 Willys Pickup Is All About Fiberglass and Steel

5 This 1932 Ford Roadster Once Flashed Its Sierra Gold Body on a 2,400 Miles Trip

Now that the big auctions from the early part of the year are behinds us, high-profile custom builds are harder to find and enjoy. But that doesn’t mean it’s an impossible task. 16 photos



This is not the first Willys-based build we’ve seen this year. Earlier in January, at least two of them sold during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, one of them



This one here, posted as for sale on the Hot Rod Hotline website, does not come with a scooter attached, but does bring a lot of curves to the table.



Historically, Willys cars, manufactured by the same company that gave us military Jeeps, are not engineering masterpieces, but they are quite the lookers. And that allows custom shops to create even more attractive builds.



In this case, we’re talking about a ScottRods fiberglass cab, fenders and hood, fitted on top of a



The car is fitted with adjustable steering column, a Kenwood stereo system, power windows, and 5-spoke polished aluminum wheels. Inside there's obviously leather on the seats, and suede on the door panels and headliner.



As said, this particular pickup is for sale, and the owner is asking $49,900 for it. Considering the car has only 2,800 miles on the odometer (4,500 km), and there's no one trying to outbid that, that seems like a reasonable price.