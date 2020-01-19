1941 Willys Street Rod Comes with a Custom Replica Scooter

Willys cars of the pre-war era are to this day stunningly-looking pieces of auto engineering. Built by the same company that later manufactured military Jeeps, the passenger coupes of the early 1940s followed the same design language of the competition, but with just enough extra flare to make them stand out.
What these Willys cars lacked though was actual engineering. Quickly, customers realized the cars are not at all that reliable – which is odd, given the fact that the Army Jeeps were designed to go through hell. They broke down often, there was a maddening shortage of spare parts, and no one from Willys was actually willing to help.
Equally as fast, these shortcomings of the cars quickly drew the eye of custom builders, who saw them as the ideal platforms for whatever ideas crossed their minds. As a result, over the years we got to see incredible Willys transformations, like the 1941 Willys Custom Pickup we detailed earlier.
This time, we’re talking about a coupe which sold last week during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida. The car, built by That's Minor Customs in Clinton Township, Michigan, is heavily modified compared to the original, but the stock Willys traits are still there.
Granting access to the inside by means of suicide doors, the car reveals an all-leather interior (including in the trunk) with classic instrument gauges, a Kenwood stereo system, and a drop-down flat-screen monitor in the trunk. The body comes in two colors, Candy Brandywine and Champagne, with custom airbrushing here and there.
Under the hood, the garage fitted a 454ci V8 engine, and linked it to a Turbo 350 transmission and a Ford 9 inch rear end. Power is sent to the road via BF Goodrich tires.
The car, whose price was estimated at $140,000 (we are not told for how much it sold), left the auction block complete with a custom replica scooter (look for it in one of the photos in the gallery above).
