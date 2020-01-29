This 1932 Ford Roadster Once Flashed Its Sierra Gold Body on a 2,400 Miles Trip

It is not long ago that the cars we drove were simple tool, used to take us from place to place. They were not connected, did not have screens, dials and knobs, just a bunch of pedals and a steering wheel to ease operation.
Going back even further, to a time when not even the current generation’s parents were born, the level of simplicity was even higher.
For the modern car lover, such relics – capable of extraordinary feats, even without modern technology to help them along - are only to be found in the world of custom builds. And luckily for us, there are still quite a few people around able and willing to bring back those simpler times.
A favorite of the tuning industry, Ford presently has quite a number of representations of its very old machines that sell for big bucks both online and on site at various auctions. Among them, hiboys are a distinct breed that usually stand out in a crowd.
So does this 1932 Ford Roadster, presently on sale on the Classic Cars website. Unlike most of the machines of its kind, this one was built “to be driven,” not admired. And at one point in its life, it was, taking a trip from Denver, North Carolina to Los Angeles. That’s nearly 2,400 miles of road (over 3,800 km).
Helping it along its journey was not a Chevrolet engine, as tuners usually decide to use on Ford builds, but a proper Blue Oval powerplant. In this case, we’re talking about a 351ci (5.7-liters) monster, that linked to a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission develops 400 hp.
Impressive, but that’s not what makes this particular 1932 Ford Roadster stand out. What does is its body, all made in steel (more details here), and wrapped in a stunning color called Sierra Gold.
The listing on the said specialized website reveals the custom rod is selling just shy of $100,000.
