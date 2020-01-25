Samuel L. Jackson Drove This 1967 Pontiac LeMans in XXX Movie, Sells for $25,300

Last week’s Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, was the place to be if in the market for ultra-rare, special or unique cars. Hundreds of buyers walked away from the sale with the cars of their dreams, including one who didn’t have to spend a fortune on it.
For just $25,300, some guy drove off behind the wheel of a 1967 Pontiac LeMans. It was not your regular LeMans, but the one driven by Samuel L. Jackson back in 2005 in the XXX: State of the Union movie. Attesting to that is a Certificate of Authenticity that was handed to the buyer.
The LeMans first started life in the Pontiac lineup as a trim level for the Tempest. It quickly grew to become one of the pillars on which one of the iconic original muscle cars, the GTO, would be built.
The LeMans didn’t stay in production for long (the first rolled off assembly lines in 1962, the last in 1981), and was replaced by the Bonneville.
This particular one was manufactured smack down in the middle of the production period, in 1967, but it is no longer its former self. It uses a 400ci 8-cylinder RECON engine with Edelbrock aluminum intake and carburetor as a heart, and an automatic transmission to send the power generated by it to the wheels.
The body of the car, as well as what makes it tick, where tampered with by Barris Kustoms, founded by industry legend George Barris.
As with any cars of its type, the LeMans too was on the list of several auction houses over the years, and generally it changes hands for between $20,000 and $25,000. This time, it god sold for a tiny bit more, namely $25,300.
Most likely, this will not be the last time we seen this car on such a list of cars going under the hammer.
The LeMans first started life in the Pontiac lineup as a trim level for the Tempest. It quickly grew to become one of the pillars on which one of the iconic original muscle cars, the GTO, would be built.
The LeMans didn’t stay in production for long (the first rolled off assembly lines in 1962, the last in 1981), and was replaced by the Bonneville.
This particular one was manufactured smack down in the middle of the production period, in 1967, but it is no longer its former self. It uses a 400ci 8-cylinder RECON engine with Edelbrock aluminum intake and carburetor as a heart, and an automatic transmission to send the power generated by it to the wheels.
The body of the car, as well as what makes it tick, where tampered with by Barris Kustoms, founded by industry legend George Barris.
As with any cars of its type, the LeMans too was on the list of several auction houses over the years, and generally it changes hands for between $20,000 and $25,000. This time, it god sold for a tiny bit more, namely $25,300.
Most likely, this will not be the last time we seen this car on such a list of cars going under the hammer.