Simple 1972 Ford Bronco Looks Photoshopped on Snow

Not much time is left until Ford will be pulling the wraps off the revived Bronco nameplate. All with the slightest passion for cars eagerly anticipate the unveiling, as tons upon tons of renderings have flooded the Internet.
For those unwilling to go down this speculative path, there’s the existing Bronco to fall back on. The line of SUVs born in 1965 and shot to stardom by OJ Simpson is still around, live and selling in various configurations at auctions across the U.S.
Two big such events, ran by Mecum and Barrett-Jackson, already concluded, but more are in the pipe. Mecum, for instance, will be holding another car lovers gathering in Glendale, Arizona in March, and as expected Broncos will be on site as well.
One of them is this 1972 version, described as a “true uncut half cab.” Some modifications were made to it, so now it doesn’t look like the average SUV that rolled off assembly lines back in the day, but it keeps a rather simple look.
In this case, the biggest and most noticeable difference is the ride height. The car is higher than usual, thanks to the use of custom wheels and tires. The two-door also comes with an aluminum radiator, power steering, and headers with dual exhaust. Under the hood lies a 289ci engine, mated to a 3-speed transmission.
The design chosen for the SUV-truck is as simple as they get, and it only relies on the contrast between the black wheels and the gray paint on the body - the interior is also black.
As you can see in the gallery above, the Bronco had its pictures taken so that buyers know what to expect. Tho color of the body, standing over the pure white of just a few inches of snow, makes it look as if it was photoshopped into these surroundings.
The 1972 Brocon will sell in Glendale on Friday, March 13.
