2021 Ford Bronco Sport Prototype Shows Glimpse of Bespoke Interior

Only two weeks have passed since we got our first look at how the sixth-generation Ford Bronco might look like on the outside, courtesy of a batch of accurate renderings that featured the model from almost all angles.
The blocky exterior and the round-ish LED headlamps will definitely bring a lot of memories for owners of the first-generation, but so will the so-called Baby Bronco, which will have a similar exterior design but will be based on the smaller Ford Escape platform.
Well, now it's time to take a glimpse inside the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport since a pre-production prototype of the upcoming crossover was recently spotted by spy photographers, who also got the chance to take a peek at its interior.
Most of the dashboard is wrapped in camouflage, but some bits of the center console between the front seats, and the positioning of the infotainment screen leave very little to the imagination.
Despite being based on the sample platform as the Ford Escape, it looks like the new Bronco Sport will not only have an entirely different exterior design but a bespoke interior as well.
Not officially confirmed as of yet, but there is a very high probability for the crossover to feature the fourth generation of the Sync infotainment system, which was previewed late last year. Ford did let it slip that Sync 4 will be available starting with 2020 and is tailored to run on a variety of touchscreens, from 8 inches to 15.5 inches.
The floating screen in the 2021 Bronco Sport prototype seems to be an 8-inch version, but that shouldn't be so important for future owners since all Sync 4 infotainment systems will feature stuff like cord-free Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sync AppLink compatibility, and over-the-air updates.
Set to be powered by a revamped version of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, the Bronco Sport will come in a 5-door configuration only, leaving the regular 3-door Bronco to compete against its biggest rival, the Jeep Wrangler, with its removable roof and body-on-frame platform.
The unibody crossover is expected to go official in the second half of 2020, as a 2021 model, quite a bit later than its bigger brother, the highly-expected Bronco SUV.
