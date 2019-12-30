2021 Ford Bronco LED Headlights Revealed, World Premiere Coming Up This Spring

As a Ford enthusiast, I can’t deny that the hype surrounding the Bronco is off the scale. It reminds me of Chevrolet when the Camaro Gen 6 was slowly but steadily revealing itself, starting with the headlights then a side-body stamping die.
Set to return for the 2021 model year with the reveal set for the spring of 2020, the all-new Bronco will feature full-LED headlights. Bronco 6G forum member DanG posted the picture with the caption “from a friend involved with the U725 Bronco,” with U725 representing the program code of the mid-sized utility vehicle.
Its design harks back to the first generation from ‘65 through 1977, which was available with either a straight-six engine or the Windsor V8. The newcomer, as you all know from the Bronco R racing prototype that failed to finish the 52nd edition of the Baja 1000, also features a six-cylinder engine underhood.
The induction and exhaust noises produced by the Bronco R are unmistakably 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, the powerplant that many believe to be featured in the next generation of the Ranger for the U.S. market. Codenamed P703, the mid-sized pickup truck is also set to receive the Raptor variant in the United States.
Turning our attention back to the Bronco, the 2.7 is certain to feature the 10-speed automatic transmission from many rear-drive-based Ford models. There’s a possibility a seven-speed manual will be available too, namely the 7MTI550 produced by Getrag. Ford allegedly refers to this gearbox as the MT-88.
Development of the all-new Bronco began in 2015 according to sources, and the body-on-frame architecture will reportedly be shared with the next-gen Ranger. This makes a lot of sense given that the T6 is starting to show its age, more so when you remember that the Bronco is based on an evolution of the T6 platform.
In other words, five-link suspension and a solid axle at the rear are in the pipeline for the Wrangler’s nemesis. The U.S. market Ranger, as you all know, comes with parabolic springs. In other words, the 2019 and 2020 model years built in Michigan feature a set of leaves tapered parabolically rather than in a linear way.
