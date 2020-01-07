2021 Ford Bronco Images: This Is Pretty Much It

Alongside the original Mustang, which was revealed in the same year and was developed under the magic wand of the same Donald N. Fey, the Bronco is arguably one of Ford's most recognizable nameplates both in the U.S. and abroad.
This is probably why the official reveal of the 2021 Ford Bronco is by far one of the most expected American automotive premieres this year.
The Blue Oval has already previewed the production model with the ill-fated Bronco R Baja racer, albeit older readers will probably also remember the well-received 2004 Ford Bronco Concept.
The upcoming sixth-generation Bronco will also channel the original model regarding design, so Ford is most definitely on a home run with the new SUV. That said, the latest teasers suggested that we have until spring 2020 to prepare ourselves for the official reveal.
Bronco 6G forum member TopRecon doesn't have that kind of patience and is pretty good with graphic artistry, so he decided to create a host of 3D renderings of the upcoming car and the latest ones are about as accurate as they get.
Some of the images even display a version of the recently leaked round(ish) headlights and the rest of the retro-inspired body wasn't exactly a mystery thanks to the aforementioned Bronco R Baja buggy.
Set to be unveiled sometime in March 2020, the all-new Bronco is allegedly based on the next-generation Ranger platform, so we're talking about an old-school body-on-frame off-roader. The SUV is definitely getting the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost as a means of propulsion, but since a Raptor-like Bronco R (Braptor?) is apparently also in the works we can expect a bit more oomph as well.
Unlike the original, the 2021 Ford Bronco will also get a longer four-door version, mainly to more accurately compete against the latest Jeep Wrangler and get more bang for its invested bucks despite being a niche model.
