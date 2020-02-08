Open-Eyed 1932 Ford V8 Roadster Looks Like a Mobster Hat

The 1930s are the years that came to be knowns as The Great Depression. It was a time when being an outlaw was cool, as mobsters dictated what’s what in cities across the U.S.. And cars, right along the Tommy gun, are the ones that helped bad guys rise to the top.
It was then when shooting at an enemy became norm, and high-speed chases more commonplace than ever before. It didn’t matter really what car a mobster had at his disposal, as long as it could be used as a platform for a hit against the rivals, and then as a means of getting away.
The Ford V8 Roadster hot rod you see in the gallery above is one of the few such builds that not only comes from that era, but could easily have been a ride used by John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, or Al Capone.
Generally speaking, hot rods built this way usually are reminiscent of that outlaw era, but this one here, perhaps because of the colors chosen (black with red on the wheel rims and on the interior), or maybe because of the exaggerated shape of the body, does so more than others.
The car, which sold last month during the Mecum Kissimmee auction in Florida, was built by several big names of the tuning industry, including Bobby Alloway and Eric Brockmeyer.
The team used as a starting point the chassis of a 1932 Ford V8, which they extended by 4 inches to a total of 108. The body, which rests on a custom frame, rides very low, and was gifted with simple, yet very pronounced lines, especially when it comes to the wheel arches.
Under the hood of the car sits not a Ford engine, but a more powerful GM one, sized 502ci (8.2-liters) and linked to an automatic transmission.
We’re not being told how much the car fetched during its sale, but initial estimates when it was included on the lot were that it will sell for at most $110,000.
