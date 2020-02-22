New Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Spotted Hiding in Garage, Out for 2021 BMW M3 Blood

Do you know anybody who considers the driver-centric Alfa Romeo Giulia Q isn't focused enough? Well, make sure to let them know the Italian performance sedan is getting an even more hardcore version, which has been tentatively named GTA.
And the spy photo above only comes to add fuel to the fire started by the rumors talking about the arrival of the newcomer.
The prototype we have here, which has been spotted hiding in a garage loaded with Alfa Romeos, does look like a Giulia with an even meaner face (truth be told, few fully-covered test vehicles appeal to the eye in such manner) - pixel tip to simonemasetti_ for this pic.
With a potential badge borrowed from the Series 105 Gilulia GTA from 1965, the fresh arrival's possible nameplate stands for Gran Tourismo Allegerita (the latter means "lightened" in Italian).
The diet we're talking about should see the four-door lose at least 20 kilos (44 lbs) compared to the six-speed manual Giulia Quadrifoglio offered on the Old Continent. However, despite the fact that we're probably talking about a limited edition, this is also expected to be offered in the US.
As far as the firepower is concerned, the muscle number is expected to jump from the Giulia Q's 510 ponies to a supercar-rivaling 620 horsepower - the Ferrari-magic turbocharged 2.9-liter should receive serious mods, with certain reports even talking about a 2.7-liter unit.
And while optimists think of a stick shift (this would decrease the chances of a North American presence, since the U.S.-spec Giulia (Q) can't be had with a clutch), the said output expectations means we could see that power being channeled through an eight-speed automatic.
The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is expected to make its debut this summer, possibly during Alfa Romeo's Milan anniversary event, so June 24th might just be the date to remember.
